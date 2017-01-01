Is MUSEVENI planning to go to war with UHURU? He has flooded his army along the border

After refusing to support Kenya’s bid to for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni seems not done with Kenya.





This is after he deployed a contingent of armed military personnel along the Kenya-Uganda borders in Busia and Malaba under unclear circumstances.





The Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) replaced the Ugandan police along the borders in what can be described as preparation for something big.





Kenyans living along the two borders have accused Ugandan soldiers of harassing them whenever they cross to the neighboring country.





“Since mid 1980s, it’s now that we are experiencing the military being deployed to the border here. We really don’t understand why,” said Peter Etyang, a resident.





Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and address the issue as a matter of urgency.





“We fail to understand why they deployed their military at the border to harass people yet we are not at war,” said Ojaamong.



