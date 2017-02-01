Is IEBC fooling UHURU/ RUTO that their strongholds lead in voter registration? LOOK

The Opposition has dismissed figures by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which show President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee strongholds in the lead in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.





In a statement to Kenyans, the Opposition, through the National Super Alliance (NASA), dismissed figures putting Jubilee ahead in the voter registration exercise as a scheme to hoodwink the public.





The Opposition warned Kenyans not to believe the IEBC figures because they are misleading and could cause trouble during the election.





At the same time, NASA accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of frustrating perceived Opposition strongholds in the issuance of IDs.





It equally accused the IEBC of failing to mobilize Kenyans in NASA strongholds to register as voters.





The Kenyan DAILY POST