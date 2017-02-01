Internship Opportunity in Kenya

Cimbria East Africa is a successful international company that specializes in delivering efficient and controlled technology processes, equipment and plants for handling grain and seed.

We are running an Internship Programme in our Electrical Department.

We hereby invite interested candidates to apply.

Responsibilities:

· Interpretation of electrical drawings and use of the drawings to assemble, wire and test motor control panels

· Wiring of PLCs in motor control panels.

· Electrical installation and commissioning of new grain handling and animal feed manufacturing plants.

· Calibration and testing of new grain moisture testers

· Fault diagnosis and repair of faulty grain moisture testers, change of spare parts and recalibration of the meters.

· General maintenance of electrical machines and installations in the workshop





Requirements:

· Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Certificate in Programmable Logical Control.

· Knowledge of grain handling machineries, complete processing lines, large turnkey projects required.

· Excellent communication skills both verbal and written.

· Excels at operating in a fast pace, environment.

· Open to direction and collaborative work style and commitment to get the job done.





How to apply