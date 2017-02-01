If you see any of these men, you’ll be paid sh2 million cash - They are AL SHABAAB terrorists

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has placed a sh14 million bounty on the heads of seven wanted Al Shabaab terrorists.





According to the police, the seven - Abdikadir Haret Mohamed, Abdulahi Isaac Diyat aka Ubeyd, Iddris Ismael Isaac, Mohammed Yusuf Kuno aka Abu Ali, Ahmed Maalim Bashir, Sharif Sheikh Arab and Ahmed Mahat Mohammed aka Jerry - were instrumental in the planning and execution of attacks on non-Muslims in North Eastern Kenya.





“The individuals were instrumental in the planning and execution of attacks on non-Somalis at Bisharo Lodge in 2016, Jebane Hotel in 2017 and Arabia Hotel this month,” said Inspector General of Police Joseph Nkaisery.





The police are now offering sh2 million for information leading to the arrest of each of the seven terrorists.





“Members of the public are requested to report their presence to the nearest security agency,” Boinet stated.



