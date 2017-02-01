If you missed UHURU hanging out with MBUSII and RUFFTONE in State House, see PICs

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Radio Jambo’s Daniel Githinji Mwangi better known as ‘Mbusii’ and veteran Gospel musician, Roy Smith Mwatia, popularly known as ‘Rufftone’ at State House.

The Head of State used the occasion to encourage the youth, who make up about two-thirds of the Kenyan population to register as voters so that they can participate in the upcoming polls.

