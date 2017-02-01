IEBC will conduct Jubilee Party’s nominations and Kenyans will pay for it - RUTO insists

Deputy President William Ruto has defended the Jubilee Party’s bid to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conduct its primaries ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Addressing Jubilee leaders from Nyamira County when he hosted them at his Karen home, Ruto insisted that IEBC will carry out Jubilee nominations and Kenyans will pay for it.





He said the only way to ensure that only the right candidates get Jubilee Party tickets is to have IEBC conduct the nominations, otherwise the party risks fallout.





The DP noted that the party was still consulting IEBC on how best the agency could help in conducting credible nominations.





“As Jubilee, we want Kenyans to go into nominations knowing that the best candidate will win,” Ruto said.





This comes even as the IEBC has declined the Jubilee’s request to conduct nominations saying it has no time for it considering the August poll is just around the corner.





The Kenyan DAILY POST