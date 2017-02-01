IEBC will conduct Jubilee Party primaries whether RAILA and his men like it or not - DUALE

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will conduct the Jubilee Party primaries, regardless of what Raila Odinga and his men say.





Raila and his men had threatened to move to court to block the move saying taxpayers’ money should not be used for party primaries.





But speaking in Garissa Primary School after issuing education bursaries, Duale said the Constitution allows the electoral agency to conduct party primaries.





Duale, who is also Garissa MP, said the resources the IEBC will use are provided for in law, have been budgeted for and passed by the House.





“We in Jubilee want the party ticket to go to the genuine winner. We want people to elect the person of their choice. There will be no monkey business as has been the case before,” Duale said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST