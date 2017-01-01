IEBC to bar the following politicians from vying in August for doing this - This is unbelievable!

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has threatened to bar politicians bribing voters to transfer to other polling stations from vying for various political seats in the August General Election.





This follows allegations of mass transfers of voters aided by politicians seeking to solidify their strongholds.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, said the commission will take action if they find evidence of mass transfers done under the influence of bribery by politicians.





“We are asking the political class to be warned that this is an issue that could easily affect their candidature. If found guilty, the politicians would be barred from contesting in the August polls,” said Chiloba.





Similar sentiments were echoed by IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who said the commission will punish any politicians found guilty of electoral offences.





“Whereas any Kenyan is allowed to register anywhere, the decision to transfer the vote to a particular area should not be done under undue influence or any form of bribery,” Chebukati said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST