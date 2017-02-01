IEBC says it will help UHURU/ RUTO to conduct Jubilee’s party primaries and here is why

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has agreed to assist Jubilee party conduct its party primaries in May this year.





Speaking at Jubilee Centre in Nairobi after meeting Jubilee Party officials, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said his commission will be engaging all stakeholders towards ensuring free and fair party nominations in May.





“We have received a memorandum from Jubilee and discussed the register issue, we will send in a team to work out on the guidelines of how party nominations will be conducted," said Chebukati.





On his part, Jubilee Party’s Head of Secretariat, Raphael Tuju, said the ultimate goal is to ensure free and fair nominations.





“We have agreed that IEBC will give three officers and three from us to look for a common ground on how the nominations will be conducted and then they can give us recommendations on the way forward,” said Tuju.





The Kenyan DAILY POST