I won’t endorse anyone in ODM - RAILA ODINGA leaves his ardent supporters high and dry

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has assured all aspirants vying on an ODM ticket that the primaries will be free and fair.





Speaking in Kisii after a closed door meeting with aspirants, Raila said he will not favour or endorse anyone for any seat in the coming polls.





He said no candidate would be discriminated against during and after nominations.





‘We are at a crucial stage in the election process and we are ready to ventilate on all issues. We want all party members to remain united even after nominations,” said Raila.





The former PM urged aspirants to work together to ensure they deliver all electable seats in Kisii to ODM and NASA come the August polls.





“We must have majority seats both at the County Assembly and Parliament,” he said.





