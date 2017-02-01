I won the 2013 elections but UHURU/ RUTO rigged me in broad daylight – RAILA ODINGA.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has said he won the 2013 General Elections but President Uhuru Kenyatta rigged him in broad day light.





Addressing his supporters in Kakuma on Saturday , Raila said he was foolish in 2013 because he never knew how to protect his votes.





Raila said he has learnt to ‘protect’ his votes and urged thousands of his supporters to vote for him in August.





“You voted me in numbers but Jubilee bungled elections in Nairobi. We have learnt since then and you can see the reforms we have put in place at the IEBC,” Raila said.





“The Jubilee administration cannot manage our country. People are dying of hunger and there is no water. They cannot even come up with a simple policy to curb this.” Raila added.





The former Premier was in a three day visit in the northern part of the country to rally people to register as voters in the just ended mass listing.





