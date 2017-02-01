I will support whoever is named NASA’s presidential candidate, whether me or not - WETANGULA

Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has said that he will work with whoever will be selected as the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer.





Speaking to supporters in a campaign to popularise Ford Kenya party on Saturday , Wetangula said NASA’s main agenda is to unite Kenyans who, he said, have been subjected to excessive levels of tribalism by the Jubilee Government.





“The issue of flag-bearer shall not divide us the way others are thinking. I am ready to work with whoever will be endorsed as our leader,” Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said.





He said the opposition alliance will bring unity and inclusivity and that is why as opposition leaders they will remain united.





“NASA shall bring unity. We will work together to ensure we deliver victory,” he said.





Over the last two months, Jubilee mandarins have been peddling lies that Wetangula will bolt out of NASA if he is not named the presidential candidate.



