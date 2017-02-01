I will jail RUTO, WAIGURU and UHURU’s sister if I become President - RAILA ODINGA swears

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has promised to prosecute and jail top Jubilee leaders linked to mega corruption scandals in the country if elected President in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Raila urged Kenyans to support the National Super Alliance (NASA) to form the next Government in order to send Jubilee thieves to jail for looting public coffers.





He said NASA will not spare anyone linked to the plunder of resources when it forms Government.





“NASA means arresting those involved in corruption in this country,” stated Raila.





He urged his supporters to register as voters in large numbers ahead of the Tuesday deadline, saying the remaining days in voter listing will be the turning point in the race for the Presidency.





“I want you to be ready. I want you to register in large numbers as voters because we must send these people home,” he said.





