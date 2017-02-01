I will arrest RAILA ODINGA if he keeps inciting Kenyans, he now crossing the red line

Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery, has warned CORD leader, Raila Odinga, against making inciting remarks during opposition rallies.





Speaking on Saturday after donating learning materials to General Joseph Nkaisserry High School in Kajiado Central, the CS warned Odinga to stop inciting Kenyans in the name of seeking political mileage.





Nkaisery urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman, Francis Ole Kaparo, to investigate Odinga over comments he (CS) alleges that Odinga made portraying the Government as a tormenter of the Muslim faithful.





Raila who was speaking in Garissa on Thursday urged the Muslim community to reject Jubilee in totality in the coming elections, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of violating their civil liberties in the name of fighting Al Shabaab terrorists.





Raila also accused Jubilee of blatant violation of Muslim rights and liberties in North Eastern and Coast regions under the pretext of fighting terror.





The octogenarian also disclosed that the Jubilee administration had profiled numerous youths in Coast and North Eastern for crimes they never committed and even assassinating them.





He concluded by urging the Muslim community to show Jubilee a red card in August because they are a bunch of thieves and killers.





