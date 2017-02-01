How to protect your phone from your snooping lover (HILARIOUS VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:32
If you have an insecure better half who keeps on snooping on your phone to check if he or she is being cheated on, then you may need to borrow leaf from this guy.
The poor lady tried to unlock it using the guy’s fingerprint while he was snoozing to no avail.
Little did she know that the guy was aware all along from his reaction after she gave up and left.
Watch the funny video below.
