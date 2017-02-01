How can UHURU abuse me despite building a new house for him in Nairobi? KIDERO asks

Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has said he was shocked by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks on Thursday when he toured Nairobi to mobilize residents to register as voters ahead of the August 8 th poll.





During his tour of Embakasi, Kasarani and Roysambu Constituencies, Uhuru slammed Kidero saying he should be shown the door in August for mismanaging Nairobi.





But speaking on Friday in Kariobangi, Kidero wondered how the President could talk ill of him, despite the good relationship they have been sharing.





''Uhuru is my good friend. We've been friends always. It's surprising that he can talk so bad of me just because of politics. Truly, politics changes things,’’ Kidero said.





The Governor also faulted Uhuru for accusing him of diverting development funds saying he did almost 100 per cent of his manifesto to Nairobians.





"I am renovating Dennis Pritt Road, where the President's home lies. He uses the road to his home. I am also renovating his house along the same road. How can he claim I have done nothing for the people of Nairobi?'' he wondered.





The Kenyan DAILY POST