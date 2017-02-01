He’s denying me S£X - ICT CS JOE MUCHERU’s wife spills out the dirt as she files for divorce

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, is headed for a nasty divorce after his wife, Aida Wambui, filed for a divorce.





Mucheru’s wife claims that the youthful CS has been denying her conjugal rights.





Wambui filed for divorce claiming her marriage to Mucheru had broken down and that their union was a “sham without feelings”.





“Mucheru has denied me my conjugal rights and failed to support me emotionally even with the knowledge that I suffer from fibromyalgia, a neurological condition and instead insults and abuses me calling it laziness,” She said in her petition filed in a Nairobi court.





Wambui accuses Mucheru of assaulting her and threatening her life.





She claims that the CS behaves like a gentleman in public but he is a beast.





He has even walked out of their matrimonial home and rented another home as their marriage goes to the dogs





“He acts so well with other people but reverts to cruelty and abuse when with me”. She added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST