Here’s WILLIAM RUTO’s secret daughter ABBY (PHOTO)

Deputy President, William Ruto, has been the discussion on social media after a woman identified as Priscah Chemutai accused him of child neglect.





Priscah alleged that Ruto has stopped taking care of their 11 year old daughter, Abby.





Ruto admitted that he is the biological dad of the baby but denied not taking responsibility.

He claimed that he has been taking care of the baby’s up-keep.





For those asking, here’s a photo of Ruto’s daughter Abby.





She was caught on camera by NTV taking a boda-boda ride to church.

Here are some of the reactions on social media after a photo of the baby emerged online.





Solo Wise kwanini munaficha sura pengine ni neiba n i can testify in court,weka hio sura vizuri tuone





Joshua Amonde So DP has plainly accepted he cheats his innocent wife Rachel. I thought he was saved!!!! Aki #Baba Abby from Nigeria huko na vituko.





Daniel Lugz Kwani haja tegea hawa kakitu????? Nunulia hao ata katuktuk.....Pana tesa mtoto bana!!!!





John Muthama Hahahahahaha iyo ndio maisha kuliko kujieka maisha yajuu .....everyone is equal...... Salute you girl





Michael Omondi Oduol Ruto's wife should comment on this!



