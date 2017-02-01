Here is why RUTO and his men want MUDAVADI to be NASA’s presidential flag bearer.

A section of leaders from Bomet County now wants Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, named as the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer in August.





The leaders led by Bomet Central MP aspirant, Gilbert Rono, said the opposition should pick a “sober and experienced leader” to avoid unnecessary ethnic tension.





“Mudavadi has the necessary qualities and experience to unite the country. He has not been associated with any of the financial scams that have bedeviled the country in the recent past,” said Rono.





Gilbert, who is a close ally of Mashinani Party leader, Isaac Ruto, said Mudavadi has a better chance of garnering more votes in the country and, by extension, from the Kalenjin community, saying he has good leadership skills.





He also asked the NASA leadership to name their flag bearer soon to avoid causing anxiety among opposition supporters.





