Here is why RAILA ODINGA was heckled and booed in Uhuru Park - We don’t want politics.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, was humiliated by striking doctors on Wednesday after he tried to politicize the strike.





Raila, who was accompanied by Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, had gone to Uhuru Park to express his solidarity with striking doctors but was shocked to learn that doctors were tired with his empty rhetoric.





First was Kalonzo who started talking politics, seemingly taking advantage of the doctors' anger towards the Government.





He was unlucky as doctors began shouting, "no politics!" and chanted "CBA!" prompting him to tone down and hand the mic to Raila.





When Raila took to the podium, he tried the much he could to stay on track until one person reminded him not to play politics.





The former PM who was hoping to get some political mileage from the strike left the venue a dejected person since he realized most of the doctors are Jubilee supporters.





