Here is UHURU’s stunt that almost sent him to Gatundu in August from State House (PICs)

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted the popular FBI dance crew in State House alongside other young Kenyans on Wednesday evening.





He urged the youth to register as voters in large numbers and elect leaders who will not be tribal or corrupt but leaders who will create opportunities for business and employment.





Thereafter, the FBI crew of Ezra Njagi, Moesha Kibibi, Ramadhan Nyachio, Emmanuel Tumaini, Katabira Denis and Kennedy Mutembei made the president to Dab and it is the coolest pic we saw last week.





See the pics below.