Here is that VIDEO of a Kenyan female teacher who was caught beating students like snakes

Here is that VIDEO of a Kenyan female teacher who was caught beating students like snakesEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 02:21
This female teacher was recorded using a leash to beat pupils at Mwimbi Boarding in Tharaka Nithi County.
Despite the ban of using canes as a means of punishment in schools, this is a regular form of punishment at the school and even parents are scared to report because their children may be victimized.
Share this widely until the no-nonsense Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i gets to see it and take action against this shameless teacher.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.