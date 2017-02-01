Here is that VIDEO of a Kenyan female teacher who was caught beating students like snakes

This female teacher was recorded using a leash to beat pupils at Mwimbi Boarding in Tharaka Nithi County.





Despite the ban of using canes as a means of punishment in schools, this is a regular form of punishment at the school and even parents are scared to report because their children may be victimized.





Share this widely until the no-nonsense Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i gets to see it and take action against this shameless teacher.





Watch the video below.



