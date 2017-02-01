Here is the only person in RAILA’s NASA who can beat UHURU/ RUTO in August this year

Igembe South MP, Mithika Linturi, has revealed the only person in the National Super Alliance (NASA) who can beat President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8 th General election.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday , Linturi said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is the only candidate in NASA who can give Uhuru a run for his money.





Linturi said other leaders within the Opposition are flower girls and lack the political dexterity to face Uhuru.





Other leaders in NASA include Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, and Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





"The Opposition should have Raila Odinga face with President Kenyatta, the other ones are flower girls," said Linturi.





He concluded by saying Mudavadi who is being fronted as the opposition presidential flag bearer in August, lacks political impetus to excite NASA supporters.





