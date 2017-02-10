Here is the Old Mutual manager who died at Nairobi’s B Club, See what happened.

Moses Baraka, a 30 year old manager at Old Mutual Insurance Company, lost his life over the weekend after he fell from the stair-case at B-Club in Kilimani.





Moses had been partying with his friends at the club from Friday night until Saturday 5 AM when they decided to leave.





According to guards at the Club, Baraka took the staircase while friends took the lift.





One of the guards said that he saw the deceased climb the rail of the staircase before falling down to the ground-floor.





“Of course he was drunk and could not control himself. No one pushed him as is being claimed.” The guard said.





The deceased was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.





Nairobi police boss, Japeth Koome, confirmed the incident and said that they are investigating what exactly happened on that fateful night.



