Here is the moment Comedian Sleepy David nearly wet his pants on live TV (CRAZY VIDEO)

Comedian Sleepy David was subjected to a cruel prank on live TV that scared the living lights out of him.





The Churchill Show comedian was among guests on Larry Madowo’s ‘The Trend’ from the newly opened mall -Two Rivers.





Suddenly, two bulky security men stormed the live set and dragged Sleepy away claiming he was caught on camera sneaking drugs into the Mall.





A visibly shaken Sleepy tried to defend himself before Larry told him that he had been pranked.





Watch the video below.



