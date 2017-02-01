Here is the moment Comedian Sleepy David nearly wet his pants on live TV (CRAZY VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 07:01

Comedian Sleepy David was subjected to a cruel prank on live TV that scared the living lights out of him.

The Churchill Show comedian was among guests on Larry Madowo’s ‘The Trend’ from the newly opened mall -Two Rivers.

Suddenly, two bulky security men stormed the live set and dragged Sleepy away claiming he was caught on camera sneaking drugs into the Mall.


A visibly shaken Sleepy tried to defend himself before Larry told him that he had been pranked.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

