Here is a Governor who has been bribing RAILA ODINGA to get a direct ODM ticket in 2017.

A prominent Governor from Luo Nyanza has been accused of bribing CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to get a direct ODM nomination during the upcoming party primaries.





According to some ODM MPs, Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, has been bribing Raila and funding his activities in Gusii region so that he can get a direct ticket.





But speaking on Saturday , Nyagarama denied these claims and said he is ready to square it with his opponents in ODM party primaries.





“Raila is a man of integrity and I don’t remember an instance where I paid for his travels to Gusii region. The County only carters for expenses when organizing for an official function but not a political rally,” said Nyagarama.





He also said he has never funded any ODM functions and claimed that his opponents have sensed defeat and that is the reason they are weaving propaganda to discredit him.





Nyagarama is facing fierce rivalry from West Mugirango MP, James Gesami, who also doubles as ODM’s County Chairman.





The Kenyan DAILY POST