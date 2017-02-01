Here is the chilling drill on a terrorist attack that has gone viral (VIDEO)

This chilling video shows Kenya Red Cross Society staff being attacked by some heavily armed militia.

It later turned out to be a drill exercise against a terror attack - where attackers way lay a vehicle and force passengers out.

Abbas Gullet, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General has confirmed that the video that is two minutes and 50 seconds long was a drill shot in the Aberdares and that none of his staff were injured.


Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

