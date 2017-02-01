Here is BEYONCE’s full performance at the Grammys that has left tongues wagging! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 23:14

The Grammy awards ceremony was held on Sunday night at the Staples centre in Los Angeles, California.

While Beyoncé left empty handed, she stunned the whole world with her performance.


Queen Bey as she is fondly referred to revealed recently that she was pregnant with twins and she flaunted her growing bump in the performance that has divided opinion world over.
Watch the full performance below.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno