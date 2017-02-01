Here is BEYONCE’s full performance at the Grammys that has left tongues wagging! VIDEO

Here is BEYONCE’s full performance at the Grammys that has left tongues wagging! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 23:14
The Grammy awards ceremony was held on Sunday night at the Staples centre in Los Angeles, California.
While Beyoncé left empty handed, she stunned the whole world with her performance.
Queen Bey as she is fondly referred to revealed recently that she was pregnant with twins and she flaunted her growing bump in the performance that has divided opinion world over.
Watch the full performance below.
For those who missed Beyonce's #GRAMMYs performance, here you go. Incredible. https://t.co/ue0RfCPFvC pic.twitter.com/tvcHPTVP35— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 13, 2017
