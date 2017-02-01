Here are PHOTOs of the suspects arrested with 15kg heroin worth Sh 150m in Mombasa.

The war against the drug menace in Mombasa seems to be bearing fruits after nine suspects linked to the netted 15kg heroin worth Sh 150m & Sh 18m in cash were arraigned in Shanzu Court.





According to Coast Regional Co-ordinator, Nelson Marwa, a female law student is among the suspects.





They were arrested by anti-narcotics detectives who confiscated the heroin and Sh 18m in cash.





Last week, seven drug barons including two South African and two Seychellois were nabbed in the operation.





See photos below.