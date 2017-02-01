Here are names of 16 KDF soldiers who were killed in Kulbiyow, Somalia by Al SHABAAB.Politics 07:06
Last week, Al Shabaab militants attacked a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) camp in Kulbiyow where they killed over 16 soldiers and injured dozens.
According to Al Shabaab spokesman, the Mujaheedens raided the camp at dawn and killed over 60 KDF solders, a claim that was dismissed by KDF spokesman, Colonel Paul Njuguna.
Though the exact figure of those who died is yet to be confirmed, bodies of 16 soldiers have already been released to their families.
Here are names of 16 KDF heroes who died while protecting the country from Al Shabaab.
1. Kassim Roba - Madogo, Tana River
2. Abdalla Aziz- Isiolo
3. Mohammed Konchara- Merti (Isiolo)
4. Ido Kuno – Isiolo
5. Amani Mwinga - Mombasa
6. Francis Kombo- Mazeras
7. Gideon Nyabidi- Trans Nzoia
8. Victor Ilavonga- Vihiga
9. Juma Mwanguya- Kilifi
10. Kennedy Bakari- Kilifi
11. Mohammed Utange - Mombasa
12. Rajab Baya- Kilifi
13. George Ndirangu
14. Benson Ntheketha- Mombasa
15. Josiah Kamau
16. Captain Silas Ekidor
