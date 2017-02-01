Heartwarming! Conjoined twins separated at KNH having good time on Valentine’s Day (PICs)

The once conjoined twins, Blessing and Favour, who were separated in KNH last November, left the hospital for the first time on Tuesday.





The two year old twins had been in hospital since 2014.





They were given a perfect Valentine’s Day treat at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) animal orphanage.





Their mother, Caroline Mukiri, was delighted to see her adorable girls leave hospital and thanked the doctors and everybody at KNH for their kindness and help.





See the heartwarming photos below.