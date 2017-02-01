Have you seen the voter registration figures? RAILA ODINGA’s supporters will hang.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 23:16
Fiery blogger Robert Alai has told supporters of former Prime Minister and Presidential hopeful, Raila Odinga, the bitter truth after seeing the voter registration figures.
According to Alai, Raila is going nowhere near State House because Uhuru will beat him badly.
Apparently, majority of his supporters especially from CORD strongholds have not registered as voters.
This is Alai’s message to Baba’s supporters.
The Kenyan DAILY POST