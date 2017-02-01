Handover power to RAILA ODINGA! ODM politicians tell UHURU/ RUTO after their failure.

A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to own up and declare that he is unable to lead the country.





Speaking after visiting jailed KPMDU officials, the lawmakers led by Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, accused Uhuru of not taking responsibility of the industrial action crisis, hunger and other problems facing the country.





“If the President cannot rise to the challenge of leadership, then, for the good of the nation, he must own up and let Kenyans know that they are on their own,” Bosire said.





Bosire said President Kenyatta was not fit to seek re-election and he should just surrender the instruments of power to capable leaders like Raila Odinga.





“We are dismayed at the lack of political leadership required to resolve the stalemate in this country,” said Bosire.





Bosire’s sentiments were echoed by Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, who said Uhuru is a failed President and he should just resign or hand over power to Raila Odinga.





