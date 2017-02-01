Governors mock doctors after jailing and their subsequent release! You jailed yourselves

The Council of Governors has blamed doctors for the jailing of their officials, who were released, for failing to call off the strike.





In a statement to the press, Chairman of the Council of Governors, Peter Munya, blamed the doctors’ union officials for their jailing for failing to end the strike which had been declared illegal.





“The strike was pronounced illegal and the doctors’ union officials were expected to call off the strike within the given period to avoid jail terms but they didn’t and so they should blame themselves,” said Munya.





“The Council of Governors was saddened by the doctors’ officials’ contemptuous disregard for the Employment and Labour Relations Court orders. The matter that was in court was purely in relation to the illegality of the doctor’s strike and not the issues they wish addressed through a CBA arrangement,” he said.





Munya told doctors to prepare to go jail again if they won’t end the strike saying the disputed CBA cannot be implemented.





“They only insist on a CBA that has not been even registered in court. County Governments remain committed to a negotiated settlement in good faith of all parties in dispute. The council of Governors participated in the mediation process and is committed to the resolution of the issues in dispute,” he said.





