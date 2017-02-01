Good news as doctors say they are ready to call of strike but UHURU must do this first

Doctors have given strong indications that they are ready and willing to call off the strike that is in its third month.





The doctors told the Senate’s Health Committee that they were ready to cede ground if both the National and County Governments agreed to four key concerns they raised in the contentious Collective Bargaining Agreement.





They identified training, employment, staffing and working conditions as the areas they wanted the Government to address before they call off strike and return to work.





“We don’t want to go back to the system where our work will be to supervise death. We don’t want a situation where a doctor is given training opportunities on the basis of tribe so that one is released and the other one is not. These are the issues that must be addressed,” said KPMDU Secretary General, Ouma Oluga.





