God exists! Update on GLADYS’ health, the Woman from Mwiki who walks with Oxygen cylinder.

Yesterday we had an eventful farewell meeting for our sister GLADYS KAMANDE.





I thank God for making this day happen not only to Gladys but also MWIKI RESIDENTS. Led by their leader Hon. John Kibue, thousands braved the sun to celebrate God's goodness, all day till 9p.m





GLADYS narrated her story to the teary cloud, a journey of more than 10 years of sickness, 12 surgeries, multiple miscarriages, loss of eyesight, husband walking away at the hour of need ( in hospital), partial body paralysis, lung malfunction and countless Hospital ICU admissions.





God has walked her from one victory to another.





As I post this, Gladys joined by MWIKI Residents is on her way to JKIA. She's due to fly out of the country, with her medical team and daughter at 4p.m this afternoon.





By God's Grace, she will have TRACHEA SURGERY and many other interventions at BLK SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL in INDIA.





Hopefully, she'll come back free of all the burden of breathing equipments and white cane used by vision challenged persons.





Let's wish her safe trip and healthy stay in India till she comes back.