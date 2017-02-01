God bless RAILA ODINGA – See what he gave to MERU’s ‘JAMES BOND’ and his siblings.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga met a Meru man who hang onto his helicopter in Meru, early January.





James Mwithale, 28 and his 3 siblings were reportedly invited at Raila's Capitol Hill offices where it was revealed that the former Premier will award him and his siblings with jobs.





Details of the meeting were shared by Meru County ODM chairman, Robert Kathata, who confirmed that Raila will reveal the jobs Mwithalie and his siblings will get when he visits the County this week.





“We have met and our party leader has promised jobs for Mr Mwithalie and his 3 siblings who are disabled," said Kathata.





Mwithalie became a hero last month after he clung onto Raila's chopper while it was leaving Maili Tatu grounds in Meru.





He said he clung on the chopper to seek the attention of the opposition supremo in a bid to get a job.





The Kenyan DAILY POST