Go home to Gatundu now, I have already won the August 8 elections - RAILA to UHURU

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to start packing his goods from State House since he is going to Gatundu in August.





Speaking on Monday at Gusii stadium where he received a host of leaders who had defected from Jubilee Party among them Ambassador Sam Ongeri, Raila said the President has failed to honour his pre-election promises to Kenyans adding that the country has been ungovernable since he took over.





“Uhuru has generally failed to govern this country and that is why he should get ready to exit to his Gatundu home. He has been a total letdown,” said Raila.





“The economy is almost collapsing yet we are told that it’s growing. We cannot sit and just watch our country being ruled by cartels.” Raila added.





The former Premier said the only good thing Jubilee leaders have done in 4years is looting public money and enriching themselves.