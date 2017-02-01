Funny Nigerian proverbs that will make your day, this is a must read.

1. The little opportunity given to a monkey to wear cloths does not guarantee it to join the dinning table.



2. Girls are like mangoes, while you are waiting for them to be ripe; others are eating them with salt.



3. Whoever presents his own head to break coconut would not be able to partake in the eating of it.



4. A man who hangs around a beautiful girl without saying a word ends up fetching water for guests at her wedding.



5. A man who counts his money after withdrawing from the ATM has trust issues.





6. If something that was going to chop off your head only knocked off your cap, you should be grateful.



7. When a girl has beauty without Brains, the Private parts suffer the most.



8. Having a Female as a Best friend is like having Chicken for a pet, You will eat it some day.

9. The wolf on the hill is not as hungry as the wolf climbing the hill.



10. Never let negative and toxic people rent space in your head. Raise the rent & kick them out.



11. Life goes on, Even if you don't want it to.



12. Drinking garri doesn't mean you're poor but allowing it to swell before drinking is poverty.