Free votes for UHURU! See what he plans to do that will render RAILA useless in Kwale

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to issue national Identity Cards to the Makonde community which has been Stateless for over 50 years.





This was revealed by Kwale County Commissioner, Kutswa Olaka, who said Makonde people will receive their IDs from the President himself.





He said Uhuru will give out IDs in Sawa Sawa, Msambweni, where the Makonde people live.





“It is true the President will be here and preparations are going on for his visit. We expect Makonde from Kilifi and Kwale but we still don’t know their exact number,” said Olaka.





However, it is estimated that over 2, 000 members of Makonde Community from Kwale would be issued with IDs.





The move spells doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the Makonde votes will be as good as Uhuru’s votes after what he has done for them.





