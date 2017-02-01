Former President, DANIEL Arap MOI, endorses NASA indirectly and dumps UHURU

Former President Daniel Arap Moi has indirectly endorsed the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.





Speaking during the burial of Vihiga Senator, George Khaniri’s mother in Serem village, Vihiga County , on Saturday , nominated Senator, Zipporah Kittony, hinted that the former President is supporting NASA.





She even made it clear that KANU is ready to work with NASA to dislodge Jubilee from power.





“NASA leaders should dialogue and give us only one person. The presidential seat is only one if you dialogue and agree you will win but if you don't, you have yourselves to blame," said Kittony.





Political analysts have said Kittony’s utterances are a clear indication that KANU and retired President Daniel Moi support the NASA coalition, however, the retired President is yet to add his voice in the matter. ﻿ ﻿





In 2013, Moi was the first to endor se President Uhuru Kenyatta as P resident saying he was like his son.





The Kenyan DAILY POST