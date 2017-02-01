Forget opinion polls, UHURU is going home as MOI confirms RAILA’s NASA will win by 8am

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi has thrown his weight behind the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





This was revealed by his long time close ally and KANU nominated Senator, Ziporah Kittony.





Speaking over the weekend during the burial of Vihiga Senator George Khaniri’s mother, Kittony, who represented Moi at the burial, delivered his message saying he fully supports the Opposition outfit.





She said the retired President was more than confident that NASA would dislodge Jubilee from power and urged KANU to work with the Opposition to ensure they send Uhuru/ Ruto home by 8am on August 8th.





“NASA leaders should dialogue and give us one candidate. The Presidential seat is one and can only be held by one person. If you dialogue and agree, you will win and if you don’t, you will have yourselves to blame,” said Kittony.





This comes even as the new opinion poll by IPSOS Synovate still puts Uhuru way ahead of Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula in the Presidential race.





