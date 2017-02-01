Fisi! PHOTOs of Nairobi Pastor sending S£X videos to married LADIES and luring them to S£X.

A city pastor has been accused of breaking marriages by luring married women who worship in his church to s3x.





Pastor Vincent Wandera of Faith Alive Church in Dandora has been accused by Enos Anene of sending s3x videos to his wife and messing up his marriage.





Enos walked down the aisle with his wife, Esther Natasha, on August 27, 2016 but his marriage has hit a snag after he realized that Pastor Vincent Wandera has been sleeping with his wife.





Ironically, the s3xually starved Pastor is the one who officiated their wedding.





“I came across an adult video on my wife’s phone sent from the preacher’s number. When I asked about it, she became defensive and left.” Enos said.





Pastor Vincent admitted that he sent the video to Enos’ wife but denied claims he is having extra-marital affair with her.





He accused Enos of tainting his image.





Wandera claims Enos has sought his advice on several occasions with problems, including a revelation that he never gets s3xual satisfaction from any woman.



