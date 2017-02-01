First Lady does the unthinkable after pressure and blames UHURU! She didn’t expect this

First Lady Margret Kenyatta has cancelled this year’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon to raise funds for maternal healthcare.





This follows pressure from members of the public who asked her to cancel this year’s marathon over the ongoing doctors’ strike which is in its third month under the watch of the Jubilee Government.





Kenyans criticized the First Lady for trying to rob poor Kenyans in the name of raising funds for maternal healthcare when her husband, Uhuru, has refused to pay doctors their dues to resume duty.





In a statement to Kenyans, Maggy said she was forced to cancel the marathon due to the politics that have been manufactured around it.





However, she remained committed to the fight against poor health care and child mortality.





“However, I have never been willing to politicize this agenda. As a consequence I feel it necessary to cancel the First Lady’s Half Marathon this year,” said Maggy.





“I remain committed to and will not deviate from my ultimate goal, which is the betterment of maternal healthcare in this country, and, to build the Beyond Zero Referral Hospital,” she added.





