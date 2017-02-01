Fake Pastor KANYARI brags! See what he has bought for a whooping Sh 10 million (PHOTOs)

Fake Pastor Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministries, is still swimming in money even after he was exposed as a rogue preacher who fakes miracles to get money.





The controversial city pastor is getting richer as Kenyans continue criticizing him on social media.





Apparently, Kanyari’s gullible followers are still blessing him with tithes and offerings knowing very well he is a fake preacher.





Kanyari shared photos of a Sh 10 million truck he has bought and told anyone who wants to hire it to contact him.





This what he posted;