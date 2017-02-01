Exactly what happened to UHURU’s Jubilee during burial of Senator BOY JUMA in Kwale

Jubilee leaders found themselves in unfamiliar territory during the burial of Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy. This is after they were booed and heckled by mourners who protested against the Jubilee administration.





The burial was turned into a campaign against Jubilee leaders in the region.





The mourners even prevented the reading of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech by Lunga Lunga MP, Khatib Mwashetani. Angry mourners rejected Uhuru’s condolences as they shouted down Mwashetani as he tried to read the President’s speech.





“Receive condolences also from President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mwashetani said amid chants of NASA! NASA! He was forced to cut short the speech and sit down.





Before then, residents had also rejected Governor Salim Mvurya’s offer to supply chairs and tents during the funeral, saying they didn’t want to have anything to do with Jubilee.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took the opportunity to criticize Mvurya and Mwashateni for defecting to Jubilee for nothing.





