Exactly how and where RUTO was having S3X with PRISCAH and cheating on his wife, RACHEL

Hours after Priscah Chemutai sued Deputy President William Ruto for neglecting their daughter whom they begot out of wedlock, details have emerged on where the two were meeting to have s3x behind the back of Ruto’s wife, Rachel.





In a lawsuit filed against Ruto through her lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, Chemutai reveals how Ruto was cheating on his wife with her for so long whenever he was in Eldoret to the point of getting her pregnant.





She notes that Ruto lured her from school and after getting her pregnant, he fled and completely abandoned her to suffer alone with his pregnancy.





“During our relationship and whenever Ruto was in Eldoret he would invite me to his residence in Eldoret where I would spend the night with him,” Chemutai said in suit papers.





See how Chemutai also ranted





The Kenyan DAILY POST