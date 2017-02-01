Even UHURU/ RUTO want to create the Prime Minister’s position just like RAILA’s NASA.

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale has hinted that Jubilee MPs will table a motion in Parliament to introduce the position of Executive Prime Minister.





According to Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP, leaders from both Jubilee and CORD are deliberating on how to create a position of a Prime Minister who will be the head of Government.





Duale said the current Government is purely a presidential system of governance, which is completely misplaced for developing democracies since it excludes communities and is not accountable.





ODM chairman, John Mbadi, also supports the Jubilee Government’s move to introduce the position of Executive Prime Minister





Kenya's First Prime Minister was Mzee Jomo Kenyatta before becoming president December 1964.





CORD leader, Raila Odinga, also held a similar office 2008-2013 during the Grand Coalition Government.





The office was abolished in 2013 after Raila Odinga lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta in a hotly contested poll.





The Kenyan DAILY POST