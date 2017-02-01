Even LUSAKA admits Jubilee is a hard-sell in Western as more continue to defect to NASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is having a rough time sinking its roots in Western Kenya.





This was revealed by Jubilee point-man, Ken Lusaka, who is also the Governor of Bungoma.





Speaking yesterday, Lusaka said they have been forced to change tact in the vote-hunting mission in Western because the National Super Alliance (NASA) was giving them sleepless nights.





According to Lusaka, a united Opposition under NASA has thrown Jubilee off balance completely and complicated their vote-hunting mission in Western Kenya.





He said they have continued to receive animosity and hostility from residents and NASA supporters, a move that has forced them to change strategy.





“We have decided to change tact because of the animosity we are receiving from the region. We will now be meeting small groups of people to sell the Jubilee agenda and win them over,” Lusaka stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST