EUNICE NJERI comes clear and tells it all on why her marriage lasted for less than 24 hrs.

33 year old gospel singer, Eunice Njeri, has been the talk of social media after she divorced her newly-wed husband and fled to Kenya the same night of her wedding.





Eunice Njeri’s affair with Izzo was highly publicized and everybody expected their marriage to be successful because they are both gospel artists.





However, their marriage lasted for less than 24 hrs.





It’s alleged that she fled in the middle of the night and jetted back to Kenya the following day.





The cool and reserved gospel singer recently revealed why she made the decision to divorce Izzo during a live facebook broadcast.





She had gone for a sleep-over at one of the popular gospel artist’s home by the name Vicky Kitonga.





Eunice said that there’s no way she could stay in a marriage that was not peaceful.





Her heart was in Kenya and not America where her ex-husband, Izzo, resides.





“T he thing is, if it is not peaceful, it is not peaceful. If you are not peaceful about it do not do it because in the end it is not about you. And if it is not about God, it is not worth it. If it is not about God, it is not supposed to be in your life. I was telling Vicky, If I stopped singing and stopped going to church, I don’t know what I was going to do. And this is what I do. For me, my capacity was Kangemi because I thought I was singing so that Kangemi can know Jesus, but God blew it up,” She said.



